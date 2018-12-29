Masala Coffee on their new album 'Kimaya'

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It was only four years ago that Malayalis got introduced to the indie band ‘Masala Coffee’. They rose to stardom after their fresh takes on favourite Malayalam songs went on to be huge hits on YouTube.

The name went from being a mere food item to a household trademark for good ol’ independent music. Masala Coffee, which is releasing their debut album ‘Kimaya’, is in Kochi to move and enthral the crowd on December 30.

Their album ‘Kimaya’ is a multi-lingual album featuring songs in Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. Of the 10 songs in the album, ‘Arivaal’ and ‘Safar’ were released on YouTube a month ago, which garnered more than a lakh views each. Another song will soon be released. “Kimaya means ‘divine’. Also, it is the name of the band’s guitarist David Crimson’s daughter. That is how we came to finalise the name,” says Varun Sunil, a member of the band.

For Masala Coffee, perfection means everything. Well, it is not surprising since the band took almost four years to chip out the perfect tracks that would come to be known as their debut album. “Everything happens in its own time. We did not want to bring out something out of random. We have come to realise that time is key. It is important to be patient, do your work and consequently release your work when it is ready,” says Varun.

Masala Coffee has been featured in many films. Recently, the band worked on four songs of a Dulquer Salman starrer-Tamil film and on the song of a Kannada film, both of which are still in production.

The band has Sooraj Santhosh and Varun on vocals, Daya Sankar on drums, Preeth P S and David Crimson on guitars, Pauly on bass, Kenneth Gerald on the keyboard and Krishna Raj on violin.

The band which hasn’t performed in the state for a while will perform at Centre Square Mall in Kochi. “Performing in Kochi has always been special and exciting for us,” says Varun. The entry to the concert is free.