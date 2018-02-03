TIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Police on Saturday honoured the Malayalam actress, who was allegedly molested on a moving train, for her exemplary courage.

Kerala DGP Lokanath Behera honoured the actress at the state police Headquarters in Trivandrum.

The alleged incident in the AC compartment of Mangaluru-Thiruvananthapuram Maveli Express took place around 1 pm when the train was approaching the Vallathol Nagar station.

The police said that Sanusha contacted them over the helpline and the accused was arrested at Thrissur station by a police team led by SI Vanil Kumar. A case has been registered against the accused and he was produced before the magistrate court.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Sanusha said while she lay on the berth, she felt someone touch her lips. "I caught the hand of the man and turned on the light in the train. What hurt me most was that barring two people, no one raised a protest. I stood my ground and moved only after the police came and took away the man," said Sanusha who has acted in Tamil and Telugu films.

She said, nowadays, there is reaction only through the social media and not at the place where such an act takes place.

"I know that now I have to go through a legal process and I am happy that I have the full support of my family. My advise to women and girls is they should react immediately and not delay it," said the actress who won the state award for the best female child artiste in the Mammootty starrer "Kazhchaa" in 2004.

The actress started her career as a child artiste. Sanusha is busy in the south Indian film industry and has acted in over 40 films and in numerous popular TV serials so far.