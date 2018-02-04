Dubbing artist and activist Bhagyalakshmi, who has formed the new women's organisation under Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA), has said that anybody from Women's Collective in Cinema (WCC) is free to join the new organisation. But, whether WCC and the new organisation can work together has to be discussed, she told Express.

It was on Saturday that the new organisation held its first meeting in Kochi. According to Bhagyalakshmi, the organisation will hold its core committee meet in a week. "I want to clarify that the new organisation will work in unison with FEFKA, AMMA and similar outfits. We believe in attaining our goals, with cooperation from all sides. There is no animosity towards anybody, " she said.

Bhagyalakshmi said the organisation was formed because they felt WCC failed to represent every women member in cinema. "When WCC was formed, the over 300 women working in different sectors of cinema waited to be included in it. But, nothing happened even after a month. So, we decided it is time to form an organisation that addresses our issues," she said. According to her, the issues faced by transgenders in cinema will be given due importance. "We have a lot of transgender makeup artists and costume designers. Issues they face will be discussed in the meetings to come," said Bhagyalakshmi.