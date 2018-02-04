Actor Nivin Pauly will start shooting for Dhyan Sreenivasan's directorial debut Love Action Drama, once he winds up Kayamkulam Kochunni. This was confirmed by actor Aju Varghese, who is producing the movie. According to Aju, the movie, which stars Nayantara as the lady lead, is likely to go on the floors by June. The actor is also set to lose the extra pounds he gained for Kayamkulam Kochunni. "Nivin's character is quite raw in Kayamkulam Kochunni. But, in Love Action Drama, which is a rom-com, he needs to look different. So, he is planning to lose all the weight to get into the character," says Aju.

According to him, Dhyan has finished scripting and the makers are busy with pre-production work, including location scouting. Meanwhile, Aju Varghese, who was last seen along with Nivin Pauly in Hey Jude, will not take up acting offers in 2018, other than Love Action Drama, so that he can devote more time for his debut production venture.

"I am not great when it comes to multi-tasking. So, I have decided not to take up acting offers this year. As of now, I am doing five movies, the shoot of which has wrapped up. All I have left is dubbing. So, my focus at the moment is just on Love Action Drama," says the actor.

Love Action Drama, inspired by Dhyan's father Sreenivasan's famous movie Vadakkunokki Yanthram, has Nivin Pauly playing Dineshan and Nayantara the character of Shobha. In an earlier interview, the director has said that though Nivin's character has some similarities to Dineshan of Vadakkunokki Yanthram, both the movies have nothing similar. Shaan Rahman will compose the tunes while Vivek Harshan will handle the editing department.