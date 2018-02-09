Period drama Mammankam, starring Mammootty, is all set to go on the floors. According to sources, the shoot of the movie will start on Monday.

The movie, directed by debutant Sajeev Pillai, narrates the tale of a warrior, played by Mammootty. The big-budget movie also stars Neeraj Madhav and Queen fame Dhruvan.

Mammootty is said to join the team soon. The actor is currently busy with Sajeev Pazhoor's

Abrahaminte Santhatikal.