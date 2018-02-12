Sunny Wayne is all set to turn a chef. The actor will be seen playing a man with excellent culinary skills in his next, titled French Viplavam. According to director Maju, the movie is a comic entertainer that revolves around a chef and his gang of friends.

"Sunny Wayne plays a character who works as a chef in a restaurant but is very lazy. He is always chilling out with friends. But, certain incidents turn their lives upside down," says Maju. The director added that liquor will be an important part of the narrative.

The movie set in the 1990s revolve around a incident in Kerala history, according to the director. French Viplavam will also feature Chemban Vinod Jose and Lal. The makers have also roped in Prasanth Pillai. "Music is very significant here. The background score sets the mood in the narrative. However, there will be only one song, which will be very different," says the director. French Viplavam will go on the floors on February 16 at Aluva and Manjali. Sunny Wayne was last seen in Aadu-2, which did a great business at the box office.

