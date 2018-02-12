Tini Tom

Tini Tom is making his Tamil debut in a never-before avatar. The actor, who has proved his mettle as a comedian, will don the role of a transgender in the movie titled Operation Arapaima. According to Tini, the character was quite challenging for him. The movie is directed by Prash, a former associate of Major Ravi and TK Rajeev Kumar.

The first schedule of the movie has already been completed.Operation Arapaima traces the life of an Naval officer name Siva, who takes part in an operation on the outer sea. A revenge drama, the movie will have Rahman playing the lead role.