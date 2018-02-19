Sarath Kumar, who rose to fame through Angamaly Diaries, seems to have landed a role in Mani Ratnam's next Chekka Chivandha Vaanam. The buzz is that he has been roped in to play a significant character role in Chekka Chivandha Vaanam, which will go on the floors in March.

The actor will make his Tamil debut playing an antagonist Sandakozhi, wherein Vishal will play the lead.

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam will have Arvind Swami, Vijay Sethupathi, Arun Vijay, Jyothika and

Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead. Initially, Fahad Faasil was said to be associated with the project, but the actor backed out later.