Prithviraj's next has been titled Kaaliyan. A period drama, the movie is said to be inspired by the ballads on Iravikuttipillai, a warrior of Venad.

Kaaliyan will also have Tamil actor Satyaraj in a prominent role. This will also be Satyaraj's next after the super successful Baahubali series. The movie, directed by S Mahesh, has been scripted by B T Anil Kumar. It also boasts of a steller crew, including Bollywood composers Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

It is also reported that the action scenes in the period drama will be choreographed by those who have worked with the hit series Game of Thrones.

Sujith Vassudev will crank the camera for the project produced under the banner of Magicmoon Productions. Prithviraj, who is prepping to play the lead in Aadujeevitham, will take up the project only after a year.