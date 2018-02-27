Biju Menon has played a slew of characters over the years but his role in Orayiram Kinakkalal will be a reflection of today's urban Malayali men. "His character Sriram represents the very materialistic society we live in. He is a UK returnee, who is looking to start a restaurant in Kerala. But, mired in a very materialist society, his moves go wrong," says director Pramod Mohan.

He adds that Orayiram Kinakkalal is a comedy thriller that narrates the tale of a man who lands on unexpected issues. "The humour is situational and the story revolves around his family and issues," says Pramod.

While Sakshi Agarwal plays Biju Menon's wife in Orayiram Kinakkalal, Roshan Mathew will play Jaison, a mobile shop technician in the movie. The movie is likely to hit the screens on April 6.Biju Menon's last release was Rosapoo, that failed to click at the box office. The actor, at present, is busy with Padayottam, that has him playing a thug.