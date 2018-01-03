She may be one of the best things that happened to the Malayalam industry in 2017, but Nimisha is not one to worry about how Eeda, her next release, will be received. That is because she trusts the makers.

"When Rajeev Ravi asked me to join the sets of Eeda, I knew it was something worthy. I needn't even know the script or plot to know that Eeda would be good for my career. He only wishes the best for me," she adds.Nimisha says she has given her 100 percent for Eeda. And, she is aware of people's expectations, considering how she performed in her debut Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum. "But then, I am not too worried. I have given my best.

With a team like that of Eeda, it can rarely go wrong," she adds. In Eeda, Nimisha's character Aishwarya metamorphoses as the story progresses. She is a lover girl who soon faces harsh realities. And, the challenges of playing a character as intense as Aishwarya wasn't very challenging.

"I am someone who depends on the director. I usually go with a blank mind and absorb the character as the director has envisioned. Director [B] Ajith [Kumar] is someone who thinks like an editor. He knows what is necessary and I just give life to his idea. That way, I am like a clay in the potter's hand," she says.

Just like her debut role Sreeja, Aishwarya, too, is set in an unfamiliar background, but Nimisha says she explores her characters intensely.



"Every character is an exploration. I study a lot about her, the social milieu she is a part of and her circumstances. For Eeda too, I have done my best to understand the socio-political scenario of Kannur where the movie is set in," she says.

So, how is 2018 shaping up? "The last year was path-breaking for me and I pray this year is the same. I am doing Madhupal's Oru Kuprasidha Payyan next and then have Soumya Sadanandan's next with Kunchacko Boban lined up," she adds.