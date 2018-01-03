Actor Mammootty is in early talks to star in director Mahi V Raghav's Yatra, a biopic based on the life of the late Chief Minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy. According to latest developments, the team is weighing several options to sign on a popular South star to reprise YSR's role and has recently initiated deliberations with Mammootty.



"The negotiations are on and he is still attached to the project. Although he liked the idea, Mammootty is yet to give a go-ahead to the filmmakers. Besides YSR’s role, the casting process for other roles is underway and an official announcement on the cast and crew will be out soon.” informs a source from the production team.

If everything falls into place, the film will mark the return of Mammootty to Telugu cinema after 25 years. To be produced by Shashi Devireddy and Vijay Chilla, Yatra is in the pre-production stage.

Y S Rajasekhara Reddy

Peranbu at Rotterdam?

The buzz is that Mammootty's latest Tamil movie Peranbu is likely to premiere at the International Film Festival Rotterdam. The film s a Tamil-Malayalam bilingual and will have Mammootty back in a Tamil film after 2010's Vandae Maatharam.

Talking about it, director Ram says, "Yes, we were waiting to announce it after Pongal though. On January 27, the film will premiere at the 47th International Film Festival Rotterdam, following which it'll make its way to more film festivals across the globe. It will have its theatrical release in India in Summer 2018, with the exact date to be decided based on the other releases around that time."Peranbu, starring Anjali Ameer, Sadhana and Samuthirakani in important roles, will feature Mammootty in the role of a middle-class father working as a taxi driver abroad.