From Melanie Chandra to Parvathy TK, Malayali women have been asserting their space within the silver screen over the last couple of years. Apart from a mere reclamation, their work within the restrictions of a hierarchical, as well as, sexist industry has helped in rewriting several clichés. While many of them may not be visibly feminist, these attempts have successfully managed to portray realistic, well-rounded female characters on screen.

A newbie to the spectrum, Sudha Padmaja Francis’ debut project is not a battle cry, but a subtle reminder about what we do to the women in our lives. “Eye Test is autobiographical in a way, as it documents my unlearning of the concepts such as the ideal mother,” begins the Kozhikode-based director whose work has been chosen to be a part of several international platforms including the IAWRT Asian Women’s Film Festival, NAOS International Student Film Festival (Belgrade), Feminist Border Arts Film Festival (New Mexico).

Having earned her Masters in Filmmaking from University of Reading (UK) last year, this Felix Fellowship winner took over six months to complete the production which narrates the story of a young mother and her child.

“It’s a simple plot where we witness a girl’s soul-searching as she reminisces the relationship with her mother,” explains Sudha. Her 16-minute-long film features artistes such as Saritha CP, Mishanka S S, and Kani Kusruti alongside Lakshmi Parvathi.

Aimed at presenting her subject in the light of an ordinary/everyday experience, Sudha stresses on the need for simpler themes and normal scenarios to expose the inherent misogyny that runs deep within our society.

Mentored by the likes of cinematographer turned director Venu, this 20-something is currently developing a script mapping the rich musical heritage of Kozhikode, highlighting a synthesis of Hindustani and folk traditions.