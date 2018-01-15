Sshivada has clearly proved her presence in the industry, but the actor says she always wanted to prove her mettle with a meaty role. Well, her wait seems to have ended and the pretty actor will soon be seen in Shikkari Shambu where she plays a butcher. In a chat with Express, Sshivada talks about her character and craft.

A woman who is a butcher

Sshivada says she is thrilled to play Anitha in Shikkari Shambu, directed by Sugeeth. "Anitha is a bold character. She is a butcher, and she is different in her own way. I found the characterisation very novel and interesting. In fact, I felt thrilled to be doing this movie. Post-Su Su Sudhi Vatmeekam, I have been waiting for a meaty role like this. I am confident that people would love the character and the movie," she says.

The movie, that stars Kunchacko Boban in the lead, will hit the screens this week. For the actor, sharing screen space with Kunchacko itself was a surreal experience. A self-confessed fan of Kunchacko Boban since Aniyathipravu days, she tells that she was super comfortable working with him. "It didn't feel like work at all. He is a great co-star. We had a lot of fun on the sets. Not just him, I became friendly with Vishnu Unnikrishnan too. I have watched him in Kattappanayile Ritwik Roshan and his performance was beyond my expectations. Another exciting part of the shoot was the location, the forest area of Idamalayar near Bhoothathaan Kettu. I enjoyed every second there," she adds.

Sshivada says she is confident that Shikkari Shambu is going to impress audience because it is a comic entertainer. "It is the story of a man who poses as a tiger hunter. Like the name suggests, the movie has some similarity to the famous comic character Shikkari Shambu. Kunchacko's character gets trapped in certain situations, but how he wriggles out make the story," she adds.

Now, Sshivada is now busy with Chanakyathantram. "I am back with the Achayans team. Chanakyathantram is a thriller and has Unni Mukundan in the lead," she says. Though she has busy days ahead, she isn't an active online presence. Quiz her about that and Sshivada confesses that she is

really bad at managing her social media accounts. "I do read all messages I get on Twitter and Facebook. I try my level best to reply them," she adds.