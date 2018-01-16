Angamaly Diaries-fame actor Antony Varghese is likely to be a part of Mani Ratnam’s multistarrer that already has Simbu, Vijay Sethupathi, and Arvind Swami in important roles.

According to sources, the actor has been approached for a role, but it is not clear if he’s on board yet. This untitled project has music by AR Rahman and cinematography by Santosh Sivan.

Meanwhile, Antony has Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil, an action thriller, in the pipeline. He’ll be seen as a local thug in this film directed by Tinu Pappachan.