THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After successfully donning the greasepaint in the Malayalam film industry for the past four decades, actor Ashokan is going strong as ever before.

The 55-year-old actor, who has worked in close to 200 Malayalam films, told IANS that there's no truth in reports that he has quit films and is now concentrating only in TV serials.

"This is nothing but a mischievous prank played by some vested interests. I have already had one release this year and I have completed shooting for one, and starting another one next week," said Ashokan.

Ashokan said films and TV serials are like chalk and cheese, and each has its own flavour.

"For me, acting is my profession and all along, I have been doing that. Even though I do act in TV serials, the satisfaction I get in films is not there in serials. This is my opinion and I am entitled to it. In future also, I will don the greasepaint in all opportunities I get, though films are my first love and my preference," he added.

Starting off his acting career as a teenager in his debut film "Peruvazhiyambalam", directed by legendary director Padmarajan, Ashokan has had a long and eventful professional career. He has featured in films like "Yavanika", "Thoovanathumbikal", "Anantaram", "Moonnam Pakkam", "In Harihar Nagar" and "No.20 Madras Mail", which turned out to be successful.

Over his long career, Ashokan has often been termed as a director's delight, given the flexibility that he offers and how he remains fit as a fiddle.

Since early 2000, Ashokan, who hails from Alappuzha district in Kerala, is now settled in Chennai.

"During the early 2000, I got an offer for a mega serial in Tamil and I felt it was more convenient. With my shifting base, my wife and daughter also joined me and now my daughter has started to work here. Even though most of my work now is in Kerala, I travel," said Ashokan.