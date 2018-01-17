We had earlier reported that A R Rahman has been roped in for Aadujeevitham, to be directed by Blessy. Now, the director has confirmed that the Prithviraj-starrer will have the Oscar-winning music director composing for it. "Yes, Rahman has started composing. After 25 years, he will be back to Malayalam through Aadujeevitham," says Blessy. Since it is a movie set in the deserts of West Asia, Aadujeevitham deserves the talent and music of international standards, and hence Rahman, says Blessy.

He adds: "The protagonist is someone who is stranded in the desert. He is lonely and his conversations are only with himself. And, in such a situation, the music communicates, not the dialogues. Rahman, after reading the script, has said that Aadujeevitham demands a music that will blend seamlessly with the silence."

Blessy thinks that Aadujeevitham offers immense scope for music rather than visuals. "When I approached Rahman with the script, the first question he asked was about the sounds. He realised how important that is in the narrative as Aadujeevitham will have a spiritual approach. In the film, nature is the antagonist and the music is a tool to reflect that," says Blessy.

Blessy says even though Rahman is currently in the US, they are communicating on a regular basis. "He has asked for the song script and details of lyrics," he says. The shoot will begin by February end, says the director. Aadujeevitham, based on Benyamin's novel of the same name, will have Oscar winner Resul Pookutty as sound designer, while K U Mohanan will handle the cinematography. "Just like Prithviraj, everybody in the team is preparing for the movie," says Blessy.