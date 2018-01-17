The sequel to superhit Suresh Gopi-starrerLelam will finally go on the floors in March. This was confirmed to Express bydirector Nithin Renji Panicker. However, he refused rumours that the movie has been titled Aanakattil Chackochi.

"Yes, we are starting the shoot in March. But, certain elements are yet to be finalised. The cast and crew will be announced later," he said.

As for the title, Nithin says though a few titles, including Aanakattil Chackochi, are under consideration, the movie hasn't been titled yet.

"We haven't fixed it. We hope to do it soon," he said.

Nithin Renji Panicker

The movie is being scripted by Renji Panicker and it will also be bankrolled by the writer/actor under his home banner Renji Panicker Entertainments.

Lelam, which released in 1997, was directed by Joshiy. Suresh Gopi played the role of Aanakattil Chackochi in it.

Speculations are that the actor will reprise his character in the sequel too. However, there is no official confirmation in this regard yet.