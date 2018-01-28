Anoop Menon to pen Ente Mezhuthiri Athazhangal
Actor/scriptwriter Anoop Menon has announced his next project. The movie titled Ente MezhuthiriAthazhangal will be scripted by him. He will also be seen playing the protagonist in it. Ente Mezhuthiri
Athazhangal will be directed by Sooraj Thomas. The actor made the announcement through Facebook.
The movie, that has Miya playing the lady lead, is said to be a triangular love story. Anoop Menon will next be seen in Aami, biopic on the legendary writer Kamala Das.