We have seen Dileep turning a 90-year-old man in Kalyanaraman (2002), and the actor is all set to stun us again with an intense new look in Kammarasambavam. According to reports, Dileep is spending over five hours every day for the makeup, which involves prosthetics.

Director Rathish Ambat says Dileep will be seen in four different avatars, and one of the looks require an intense transformation that takes up to five hours. "Makeup man Roshan spends five hours every day to create the look, that involves prosthetics. The makeup will last only five hours, so we have to wind up the day's shoot within then. Many days, we couldn't even start the shoot because we couldn't get the makeup right," says Rathish.

Not just Dileep who plays Kammaran, Siddarth who plays Othenan Nambiar, will also have three unique looks. The crew will have five more days of shoot left in Kochi. Meanwhile, the director says rumours that Dileep plays the antagonist isn't true. "One can't put such labels in this movie. There is no such antagonist here. Both Dileep and Siddarth are protagonists in Kammarasambavam. What Kammaran (Dileep) does is what he thinks right. So, there isn't a villain here. For him, he is the right," says Rathish Ambat.

Rathish Ambat says Kammarasambavam has a simple narrative. "It is like any other entertainer. The movie focuses on historical accounts and how it is depicted by the ones who wrote it. All I can say is that Kammaran will be Dileep's best role till date," says Rathish Ambat. Kammarasambavam is a multi-genre movie. It has politics, contemporary relevance, history and elements of a thriller. "We can't limit the movie to any specific genre. It is a new genre in itself," says the director.

On choosing Tamil actor Siddarth for the role of Othenan Nambiar, Rathish says the actor was zeroed in after much thought. "We wanted someone who can stand against Dileep. Then, there are certain elements in the story that Siddarth can do full justice to. That's when we decided Siddarth would be a perfect choice," he says.Kammarasambavam also stars Murali Gopi and Namitha in lead roles. The movie produced by Gokulam Gopalan is likely to hit the screens in April.