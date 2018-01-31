KOCHI: A petition was filed before the Kerala High Court seeking a directive to the Central Board of Film Certification not to issue censor certificate to Manju Warrier starrer Aami directed by Kamal.

The film is based on the life of Kamala Das alias Madhavikutty. The petition was filed by K P Ramachandran, a High Court lawyer. According to the petitioner, the film is directed by omitting the real-life incidents of Madhavikutty, with a view to justify ‘Love Jihad’.

The director has no right to make such a film re-writing the history and real incidents happened in the life of Madhavikutty according to his own whims and fancies under the guise of film making freedom.

The very purpose of releasing such a film having a link with religious conversion by the script writer-cum-director at this crucial period is ulterior and he is using the position of the president of Kerala State Chalachithra Academy for the purpose.

The wrong and contradictory portrayal of Madhavikutty, justifying the forceful religious conversion, would certainly inject a wrong message to the mind of audience.The release of the film will be against the interest of the integrity of nation and security of the state, the petition stated.