Suraj Venjaramood will play a constable, who is about to retire from service, in Jean Markose'sKuttanpillayudeSivaratri. "Kuttanpillai, his character, is a head constable who will retire in a year. The whole story revolves around a Sivaratri festival that happens at a temple near his home. It is that time of the festival when all the relatives gather at his home. The story revolves around the festival and

subsequent events," says Jean. According to the director, Suraj has given a great performance as an ageing Kuttanpillai. "Suraj has time and again proved his talent as an artist. As Kuttanpillai, he has gone the extra mile. He has altered his look to play an old man. He shaved off half the hair on his head, so as to look more

convincing," says Jean.

The movie also boasts of a bunch of freshers, who have been selected from auditions in Kerala and Dubai.

The track "Chakkapattu..." is already trending and the director says just like it is depicted in the song, the jackfruit tree is more like a character in the movie. The film also marks the debut of singer Sayanora as a music director.