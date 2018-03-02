After hit movies Bicycle Thieves and Sunday Holiday, Jis Joy and Asif Ali will get together for a comedy outing that will go on the floors next month.

The movie will also see Asif Ali getting together with Mamta Mohandas after Kadha Thudarunnu (2010).

According to Jis Joy, the movie will handle a subject of relevance. "It has a very strong message, but the narrative is laced with humour. It won't be preachy at all. The movie will be a feel-good one," says the director. Though the movie will be a romantic comedy, there won't be intense romantic angle, rather a togetherness, says the director.