KOCHI:Within a few days of release, music video ‘Supply’ has garnered huge attention and is a viral hit in social media. The video featuring Dharmajan Bolgatty is directed by Aneesh Basheer, a native of Kollam who is extremely thrilled with the overwhelming response he received.

The work also stars members of the band Tricotri. ‘Supply’ revolves around the fate of students caught in a string of supplementary examinations shown in a humorous way. Speaking about the response the video received, Aneesh says, “Within hours of release, the video came to the third slot among the trending YouTube videos. By the third day, it became the second.” The video has gained more than four lakh views by this time, he added.

Aneesh has worked as an associate director for about six years and he always planned to make a video on college life. However, it was when Unni, a member of Tricotri approached him with this idea that Aneesh gave it a serious thought. “They had already sung a few lines of the song and later approached me for it. As I have been part of many movies like Chunkzz, I felt youngsters would readily accept Dharmajan chettan in the role”, he said.

The team behind the viral music video ‘Supply’

Aneesh mentioned that being a B-Tech student himself, he could relate to the song and expected the same with today’s generation. He saidthat college results were declared on the same day of video release, which came as surprise to the team.

Aneesh who is also an aspiring actor directed the video to bring forth his talent to limelight. “It feels great when people compare my work with music videos like Vineeth Sreenivasan’s Coffee@MG Road and ‘Kuruttam Kettavan’ featuring Suraj Venjaramoodu”, he said.Vishnu S Pillai handled the vocals of the music video while the camera was helmed by Unni Salim. The video was produced by Udaychandran and Sarin Jalal.