While Indrans won the Best actor award for 'Aalorukkam', Parvathy bagged the Best Actress trophy for 'Take Off', 'Ottamuri Velicham' by has been adjudged as the Best Film.

The Kerala State film awards 2018 has been announced. While Indrans won the Best Actor award for 'Aalorukkam', Parvathy bagged the Best Actress trophy for 'Take Off'.

'Ottamuri Velicham' by has been adjudged as the Best Film of 2017.

Lijo Josep Pelliserry has won the Best Director award for 'Ee Ma Au', which is yet to have a commercial theatrical release.

The awards were announced by Cultural Minister AK Balan on Thursday.

Ranjan Pramod's 'Rakshadhikari Baiju' is the 'Popular Film', whereas Mahesh Narayan is the 'Best Debutant Director' for 'Take Off'.

Rest of the winners are given below: