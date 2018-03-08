Kerala State Film Awards 2018 announced: Indrans, Parvathy, 'Ottamuri Velicham' bag top honours
The Kerala State film awards 2018 has been announced. While Indrans won the Best Actor award for 'Aalorukkam', Parvathy bagged the Best Actress trophy for 'Take Off'.
'Ottamuri Velicham' by has been adjudged as the Best Film of 2017.
The awards were announced by Cultural Minister AK Balan on Thursday.
Rest of the winners are given below:
Best character actor - Alencier Ley (Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum)
Best character actress - Pauly Valsan ( Ee Ma Yau)
Best child actors - Master Abhinad (Swanam), Nakshatra (Rakshadhikari Baiju)
Best Director - Lijo Jose Pallissery ( Ee Ma Yau)
Best debut director - Mahesh Narayanan (Take Off)
Best cinematographer - Manesh Madhavan
Best screenplay adaptation - S Hareesh, Sanju Surendran (Eden)
Best editing- Appu Bhattathiri (Ottamuri Velicham and Veeram)
Best Art director- Santhosh Raman (Take Off)
Best script - Sajeev Paravoor (Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum)
Best script writer - MA Nishad (Kinar)
Best adopted screenplay - Eden ( S Harish, Sanju Surendran)
Best composer - M K Arjunan (Bhayanakam)
Best singer (male) - Shahabaz Aman (Mayanadhi)
Best singer (female) - Sithara Krishnakumar (Vanamakalunnuvo, Vimanam)
Best lyrics – Prabha Varma (Clint)
Best background score - Gopi Sunder (Take Off)