Actor Indrans, along with wife Shantha Kumari, son Mahendran and daughter-in-law Swathi, rejoice at their house in Thiruvananthapuram after he was adjudged the best actor at the 48th Kerala State Film Awards on Thursday (EPS | B P Deepu)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Actor Parvathy, who played the lead role in the critically and commercially successful Malayalam film ‘Take-Off’ won the Best Actor (female) award at the 48th Kerala State Film Awards-2017 whose results were announced on Thursday.

Veteran actor Indrans, who convincingly portrayed the inner conflicts of a father in the film Alorukkam, won the Best Actor (male) award. For his film ‘Ee Ma Yau’, Lijo Jose Pellisery won the Best Director award. The movie ‘Ottamuri Velicham’, which is directed by Rahul Riji Nair, bagged the Best Film honour. ‘Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu’ was named the Most Popular film.

Veteran music director M K Arjunan won his first state award for the music in Bhayanakam. Shahabaz Aman and Sithara Krishnakumar bagged the Best Playback Singer awards for Mayanadi and Vimanam. Prabha Varma bagged the Best Lyricist award for the song ‘Oolathil Melathal’ from the movie Clint. Abhinand (Swanam) and Nakshathra (Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu) were named Best Child Actors.

Take-Off also won awards in various categories, which included Best Debut Director, given to Mahesh Narayanan; Best Background Score, given to Gopi Sunder; Best Art Director, given to Santhosh Raman, and ‘Make-up’, given to Renjith Ampady.

For the movie Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, Alencier received the Best Character Actor award, while Sajeev Pazhoor was given the award for Best Screenplay. For her performance in E Ma Yau and Ottamuri Velicham, Pauly Valsan bagged the Best Character award. Culture Minister A K Balan announced the awards in the presence of jury members headed by T V Chandran.

The jury noted the content of most films were not of great quality and they were made without any serious approach to the medium. For more than two-third of the winners, this is their first state award. Of the 110 film which competed, 58 were directed by first-time directors while only one was directed by a woman. The jury suggested Best actors awards should be given to only those actors who lend their own voices in the movies.

I have only begun: Indrans

T’Puram : “I have only begun,” was the response of actor Indrans on whether the State Award for Best Actor was a delayed recognition. Sharing his happiness with family and friends, Indrans thanked the director and scriptwriter of the award-winning film ‘Alorukkam.’ “I was able to do the role only because of their support,” he said. In the film, Indrans plays ottanthullal expert Pappu Pisharody who is in search of his son who left home years ago.

“There was no difficulty in doing the role. But I don’t think I have learnt enough steps from ottanthullal experts who trained me for the role,” he said. He said he had hoped for an award earlier but not this time. But I am happy to do good roles and films worth experim-enting. Along with recognition comes more responsibility, he said. “I began my career doing small roles in comedy films. In fact, some of my friends still want me to handle comedy roles,” said Indrans.