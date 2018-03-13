The contribution of Navodaya Studio to Malayalam film industry is immense. And, according to reports, Navodaya Studio is all set to make a comeback with director Jijo Punnose planning an international project.The buzz is that the movie is based on snake boats (Chundan Vallom) and the makers have roped in Fahadh Faasil for the same.

Sources say the script has been finished almost five years back and it demands a treatment at par with international standards. Director Jijo Punnose was also the brain behind India's first 3D movie My Dear Kuttichathan (1984). He has also directed Padayottam (1982).