A banner displaying the Amazon Prime Music logo is seen in Mumbai. | REUTERS

NEW DELHI: Amazon Prime Music announced the launch of 'Muzik 247' on its ad-free streaming service, adding hundreds of newly released tracks to its growing global catalogue of tens of millions of songs.

Recently launched as a Prime benefit at no additional cost, Amazon Prime Music will now stream popular hits like Manikya Malaraya Poovi, Chundari Penne, Lailakame, Njanum Njanum Entaalum, Malare from movies like Charlie, Ezra, Poomaram, Premam, to name a few across Malayalam and Tamil in addition to the highly anticipated new releases like Malayalam movie 'Oru Adaar Love' and the upcoming Tamil releases 'Lakshmi & Party'.

"We are thrilled to add Muzik 247's new selection of Malayalam and Tamil soundtracks for our customers to listen on Amazon Prime Music, at no additional cost to their Prime membership.

Apart from the existing selection of catalog hits, music lovers of Malayalam and Tamil language will now be able to listen to the latest internet sensation Manikya Malaraya Poovi," said Sahas Malhotra, Director, Amazon Music.

"We are enthused that the subscribers of Amazon Prime Music can now enjoy Muzik 247's wide collection of Malayalam and Tamil Music.

Our Association with Amazon Music is a step in the right direction which further strengthens Muzik 247's distribution network.

We are eagerly looking forward to this collaboration" said Syed Muhammed Zameer, Vice President, Muzik 247.

Muzik 247 has a catalogue that has some of the hottest, latest and most trending Malayalam soundtracks.

It boasts of some immensely popular Albums like Bangalore Days, Premam, Oru Vadakkan Selfie, Charlie, Maheshinte Prathikaram, Jacobinte Swargarajyam, Angamaly Diaries, Kammatipaadam, Ezra, Adam Joan and many more.

These Albums have been composed by stalwarts like Gopi Sundar, Shaan Rahman, Bijibal, Rahul Raj, and have been picturised on Malayalam superstars like Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nivin Pauly, Dulquer Salmaan to name a few.

Amazon Prime already offers unlimited free one-day and two-day delivery of over 11 million products online to over 100 cities, 30 minutes early access for members on top deals and more benefits for an unparalleled shopping experience and instant access to latest movies and TV shows.