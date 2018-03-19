Seems like Mammootty is enjoying doing sequels to his yesteryear hits. The recent announcement that the actor will be revisiting his superhit character Kottayam Kunjachan in Kottayam Kunjachan 2 is the latest of the sequels in his kitty, the other two being Raja 2 and Bilal.

Mammootty

While Raja 2 will be the sequel to Vysakh's superhit Pokkiri Raja, Bilal is said to be a prequel to Amal Neerad's Big-B. Both the characters were popular for their mass appeal and stylish appearances.



While Midhun Manuel Thomas will direct Kottayam Kunjachan, that is likely to go on the floors soon, Vysakh and Udaykrishna are said to get back together for Raja 2. According to sources, this movie is completely different from Pokkiri Raja.

The movie follows Raja's character and the story revolves around him.It was almost three months ago that Amal Neerad announced Bilal, ending a decade of anticipation on whether the superhit character would make a comeback. According to the director, he will start the project once he wraps up the cinematography of Anwar Rasheed's Trance.