Iniya, who was last seen in Akashamittai, is thrilled to be playing Mammootty's wife in Parole, that will hit the screens by the end of this month. She will be playing Annie, wife of Alex, Mammootty's character.

Says Iniya: "Annie is a very performance-oriented character. Parole, being a family drama, revolves a lot around his family. Naturally, there is a lot of importance to my character and it is one of the most challenging roles I have done in Malayalam."​

Iniya says she had to prepare quite a lot for the role. "The character was much beyond my actual age. Though I had played a mother before, this one required a lot of physical changes too. So, I put on pounds," she adds.The actor says one of the greatest experiences was acting alongside Mammootty, who she terms as a wonderful co-star. "What surprised me was his eye for detail. He kept note of every single element in every shot.

As a co-actor, he helped me get under the skin of the character. He would tell me how to react to every shot and the give-and-take process was a very interesting one, " says Iniya who has shared screen space with Mammootty in Puthenpanam before.Parole, a family drama directed by Sharreth Sandith, is about how Alex, a family man, gets mired in certain incidents that take him to prison. Shot in Pala and Thodupuzha, Parole also has Lalu Alex, Suraj Venjaramood and Sudheer Karamana.