Mamta Mohandas, who was last seen in Carbon, has chosen Neeli as her next. She will be paired opposite Anoop Menon in the movie.

According to sources, the movie has already gone on floors and is a female-centric subject.

Neeli is directed by newbie Althaf Rahman and produced by Dr Sundar Menon. The movie is likely to hit the screens by December.

Meanwhile, Mamta has also signed Vijay Superum Paurnamiyum opposite Asif Ali and directed by Jis Joy. Meanwhile, Anoop Menon's next has been titled Ente Mezhuthiri Athazhangal with Miya.