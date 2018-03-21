KOCHI: With various religious conflicts taking place in the country, the short film ‘Religion of the Blood’ throws light on the need to live with togetherness and love. The film, directed by Lijo C, was released on YouTube on March 4 and it has now garnered more than 5,000 views.

The film was produced under the banner of S J Visual Media by Shajan Jose Kaduthuruthy. Shajan said that this is their first venture and they are extremely happy with the response. “We wanted to give a message about the importance of living in unity,” he said.

In the film, a Hindu priest has an accident and a Muslim comes forward to donate blood and save his life. The film tries to emphasise that life and human beings are above all religions.

Cine star Divya M Nair played a crucial role, apart from Vivek G Nair, who scripted the film. “We believe in choosing contemporary topics and delivering it through short films in the best way possible,” said Vivek. “We never did any pre-publicity, but due to word-of-mouth, our viewership is increasing. If at least 50 get the message, it will be very satisfactory.”

SJ Visual Media plans to take up other contemporary topics like the use of drugs on campuses and social media traps against women.