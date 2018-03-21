Theevandi, starring Tovino Thomas in the lead, will hit the screens this Vishu. Theevandi will be the latest addition to a slew of movies, including Mohanlal, Thobama, My Story and Panchavarnathatha. Theevandi, directed by Fellini, has Tovino playing a jobless youth, who is a chain smoker. ​

Samyukhtha Menon, who essays the role of a government employee, is paired opposite Tovino.A political satire, Theevandi will have Chandni Sreedharan, Saiju Kurup and Suraj Venjaramood in significant roles.