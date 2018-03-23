Orayiram Kinakkal, directed by Pramod Mohan, becomes the first Malayalam movie ever to get a GIF poster. The three posters, made by Panache Entertainment, features Biju Menon, Roshan Mathew and lead lady Sakshi Agarwal.

Says Negin Nazeer, founder of Panache Entertainment: "Orayiram Kinakkal has over eight important characters and the motive was to establish them. It was Pramod Mohan who mooted the idea. In the age of digital promotions, such GIF posters will play a huge role in popularising the movie." The unique poster has already caught the attention of many. "It has achieved the desired impact. The makers plan to introduce all the eight characters soon," says Negin.

Panache Entertainment is a one-stop niche studio for all movie-based solutions and has been doing visual effects and animation for movies. Their works include Picket 43, Beyond the Borders and ABCD.

Orayiram Kinakkal, produced by Renji Panicker Entertainments, narrates the story of a UK-returnee played by Biju. A humour ride, the movie is about how he tries to establish an enterprise in Kerala.

WATCH THE POSTER HERE