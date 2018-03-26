We had reported earlier that cinematographer-director Amal Neerad will do a film with Fahadh Faasil, before starting the Big-B sequel, Bilal.

The Amal Neerad directorial starring Fahad and Mayanadi-fame Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead was officially launched today. The yet-to-be-titled film is produced by actor and Fahadh's wife Nazriya Nazim. Parava-fame Littil Swayamp will be helming the camera.

The film marks the second collaboration of the director-actor duo after the 2014's Iyobinte Pustakam.

Fahadh is currently on a schedule break of his upcoming film Trance, in which Amal Neerad works as the cinematographer. The actor opted out of Mani Ratnam's multi-starrer Chekka Chivantha Vaanam a week before its launch, due to date issues and Arun Vijay was roped in to fill in his place.