Amal Neerad-Fahad Faasil project goes on the floor
By Express News Service | Published: 26th March 2018 05:38 AM |
Last Updated: 26th March 2018 09:07 AM | A+A A- |
We had reported earlier that cinematographer-director Amal Neerad will do a film with Fahadh Faasil, before starting the Big-B sequel, Bilal.
The Amal Neerad directorial starring Fahad and Mayanadi-fame Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead was officially launched today. The yet-to-be-titled film is produced by actor and Fahadh's wife Nazriya Nazim. Parava-fame Littil Swayamp will be helming the camera.
The film marks the second collaboration of the director-actor duo after the 2014's Iyobinte Pustakam.
Fahadh is currently on a schedule break of his upcoming film Trance, in which Amal Neerad works as the cinematographer. The actor opted out of Mani Ratnam's multi-starrer Chekka Chivantha Vaanam a week before its launch, due to date issues and Arun Vijay was roped in to fill in his place.