Superhit composer Shaan Rahman and Vineeth Sreenivasan are back together with another track Kannai Thaai Malarae, from the movie Aravindante Aditikal that will have the latter in lead roles.

The mellow track with a slow composition is about the supreme love of a mother. Rendered in the soulful voice of Vineeth Sreenivasan, the track's lyrics are penned by Harinarayanan B K.

WATCH SONG HERE

The track also celebrates the 10 years of Shaan Rahman and Vineeth Sreenivasan collaboration, their first being the superhit album Coffee at MG Road, that featured Salim Kumar. The duo's combination has spelt immense success with both Jimikki Kammal.. in Velipadinte Pustakam and Manikya Malaraya Poovi in Oru Adaar Love going viral.

The duo has also produced some other beautiful tracks in Thattathin Marayath and Malarvadi Arts Club.