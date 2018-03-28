Mammootty's next Oru Kuttanadan Blog has gone on the floors. The movie is directed by scriptwriter Sethu and lead ladies Shamna Kasim and Lakshmi Rai has joined the sets.

According to Sethu, the shooting is in full-fledge and the plan is to release the movie during Onam. The movie also marks Sethu's debut as a director. The comic ride set in the backdrop of Kuttanad.