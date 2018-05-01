Awards galore but team 'Aalorukkam' has a tale of neglect to narrate

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: 'Aalorukkam' created ripples in the movie circuits. It garnered a bevvy of awards, weaved a story which invoked freshness and had a cluster of debutant artists make a mark with their noteworthy performances, and to top it all, had an element of surprise entwined into it. Actor Indrans who is known mostly for his comedic roles, put forth a brilliant performance, portraying the role of an Ottan Thullal exponent Pappu Pisharody on a tireless quest to find his son.

The movie received much love in the social media circuits as well. But its director V C Abhilash has only depressing stories to narrate post the movie's release. Of running pillar to post to get theatres to screen the movie, of being let down by the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC), with the debutant director even wondering out loud if bagging the awards could have played a dampener in the box-office success of the movie. “All we wanted to do was craft a movie which has social relevance,”said Abhilash. But the movie didn't get its due with most theatres giving a cold shoulder to it, the director added at a press meet even as the crew is basking under the glory of garnering the prestigious National Film Award. The press meet was attended by actors Sreekanth Menon, Vishnu Agasthya, Shaji John, and Deepak Jayaprakash.

Indrans bagged the best actor for the movie at the Kerala State Film Awards 2017. It was when the movie was at the heights of getting recognised that the theatrical release was done. A few days into the release, the movie received the 65th National Film Award on 'Film on Social Issues'. “There was so much love showered at the movie in social media. But it never translated into theatre visits. No one came to watch the movie,” adds Abhilash.

The movie could only be screened in ten theatres, and that too for less than 20 days. He alleged that he received a cold response when he contacted the KSFDC. “Even while maintaining that they had to provide theatres to other movies due to 'commercial commitment', I was told they would let me screen my movie for rent!,” the director alleged.

The hype the movie received after clinching the awards even acted against the movie, the director says. “We had to plead with several exhibitors to get theatres. We even had to take efforts to let the crowd knowAalorukkam was not an 'art film' but a commercial one! Aalorukkam wasn't crafted as an 'art film' but as a commercial one. All we wanted to do was to create a good film,” says the director. There was even a time when the crew decided to unravel the surprise element in the movie to save the movie at the last instance. “We revealed that one element which we had kept under the wraps thinking at least that would save the movie,” he added.

“And next time I craft a movie, I will not take a risk like I have with this movie. A little help from the side of government can be a great boost,” says Abhilash. But the director is not resigned. He is continuing his quest to get theatres to screen the movie again. “It is not the financial success that we are after. If a movie has to be successful or a hit, it has to become a box office hit!” he says.