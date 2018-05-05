National Film Award boycott: Government should not give awards if it can’t respect all people, says Resul Pookutty

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Resul Pookutty said the technicians are the first people who refrained from receiving the National Award. He further pointed out he does not blame the government, but it should not bother giving the award if it doesn’t respect the smallest people in the whole spectrum who got sidelined, said the Oscar winner while having tea with his teacher A Sathyaseelan, whom he met after three decades, in a city hotel on Friday.

As it is said the teacher and student relationship is something different. To mark a note to this relationship and revive his old memories, the Oscar winning technician met his teacher after 25 years in a hotel named ‘Deyvee’ in Kaithamukku. Sathyaseelan started teaching at Law Academy in 1977. It was during those days he met Resul. Currently he is working as principal in AIM College of Law, Poyya, Thrissur.

“What I shared with Resul was never confined to the space of the school, but it was much beyond that. I used to share all my thoughts with him. We used to watch films and it was during one of those visits I saw Resul’s interest in the field of technology. So, I encouraged him to work for it,” said Sathyaseelan.

Resul was happy to sit at the same table along with his teacher Sathyaseelan having their favourite spread of tapioca and fish curry accompanied with a cup of black tea. Saseendran Nair, the owner of the hotel, was excited to serve this teacher-student duo after 25 years. Resul commented Saseendran’s hotel was always the hub for him and his teacher where they used to discuss all subjects.