Home Entertainment Malayalam

Naam is not a typical campus-based story: Director Joshy Thomas Pallickal

Director Joshy Thomas Pallickal on his new film, promises to be a feel-good entertainer different from other campus movies.  

Published: 07th May 2018 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

No matter how many college-oriented movies have come in Malayalam cinema, there is always space for another one. The success of Premam and Aanandam are testament to the fact that audiences won't get tired of a new one, provided the treatment is fresh, unique and light-hearted. The newest addition to the list is director Joshy Thomas Pallickal's Naam, which promises to be a feel-good entertainer different from other campus movies.  

Joshy Thomas Pallickal with Gautham Vasudev Menon


Explaining the title, Joshy says, "Here Naam stands for us; this film is about a bunch of youngsters who are not selfish -- people who are there for each other regardless of their backgrounds, religion, financial status, region etc. It's a simple film about the friendship of a group of boys and girls and their various adventures. And then something bad happens, which I wouldn't exactly call a tragic situation. This situation brings them all together."

Joshy also went on to add that he tried his best to avoid any comparisons to other campus movies."What's unique about this film is that you won't see any politics or unnecessary detours like a murder and twist here or a romance there. Normally when parents send their children to college, they're concerned about the kind of friendships they get into. Mine is a family-friendly film that celebrates the goodness in individuals rather than focusing on their negatives."

What's also worth noting is that Naam will have cameos (or rathe extended cameos) from few big names like Gautham Vasudev Menon (director of Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya, Kakka Kakka), Tovino Thomas, and Vineeth Sreenivasan. As per Joshy, these three play an integral part in the film's third act. "They're playing themselves, and a certain situation arises where these youngsters require their help. So, in effect, these three become a part of that gang. And Tovino's role is something of an extended cameo. The entire story is actually narrated by him."
 Naam releases on May 11.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Aanandam Premam

Comments

More from this section

Savitri Biopic Mahanati to hit Kerala Screens on May 11

National Film Award boycott: Government should not give awards if it can’t respect all people, says Resul Pookutty

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan offers support to film fraternity who chose to boycott National Film Award ceremony

IPL2018
Videos
Actress Priyanka Chopra (File | AP)
Priyanka Chopra, Will Smith to star in YouTube originals
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia. | Reuters
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats