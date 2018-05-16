Home Entertainment Malayalam

‘ICFFK will help children show their talents’

 The event will see around 140 films and 200 shortfilms and documentaries being screened

Published: 16th May 2018 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Amidst whistles and applause, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the first edition of the International Children’s Film Festival of Kerala (ICFFK) at the Tagore theatre on Tuesday. Addressing a jam-packed audience of children, Pinarayi said initiatives like ICFFK will help children connect to the mainstream and show their talents.

“Movies of yesteryear saw children mainly being cast as actors. Today, children touch upon all spheres of filmmaking, including production, direction and scriptwriting. Today’s generation has been exposed to visuals through one form or other. Initiatives such as ICFFK will help nurture their talents,” Pinarayi said.
M Mukesh MLA, who presided over the function, said though one could name a handful of international, children-centric movies which gained immense commercial success, the harsh reality was a majority of the filmmakers was timid about making such films. 

“Children-centric movies are mostly considered as one targeting an award or for sending to international film fests. Mainstream movies are yet to provide children the space they deserve. It is high time the industry understands children decide on a movie’s commercial success, not its director or the cast and crew,” he said.

Biju Prabhakar, Special Secretary, Social Justice Department, said the idea was to conduct the ICFFK every year. “In case conducting it annually doesn’t work out, the departments concerned will be instructed to consider the practicality of conducting the fest every two years,” he said.A week-long event, ICFFK is being organised by the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare with the help of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, the Kerala Film Development Corporation and the Kerala State Institute of Children’s Literature. 

Having participation of over 4,000 delegates, the event will see around 140 films and 200 shortfilms and documentaries being screened at the Tagore, Kairali, Nila, Sree and Kalabhavan theatres in the capital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

A film that touches the senses

‘Films will be shortlisted on the basis of age group’

Malayalam movie actor Kalasala Babu passes away

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls