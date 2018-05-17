Home Entertainment Malayalam

Jayasuriya's transsexual drama 'Njan Marykutty' to release on June 15

Jayasurya's Njan Marykutty to release on June 15Director Ranjith Shankar's sixth film with Jayasurya, Njan Marykutty, has been confirmed for release on June 15.

Published: 17th May 2018 12:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 05:31 AM

Jayasuriya in Njan Marykutty.

By Express News Service

Director Ranjith Shankar's sixth film with Jayasurya, Njan Marykutty, has been confirmed for release on June 15. The actor-director duo has delivered several hits in the past, most notably Punyalan Agarbattis, its sequel Punyalan Private Limited, and Su..Su..Sudhi Vathmeekam.

What's special about their new film is that Jayasurya will be essaying the role of a transexual, which is a bold move for the actor, who is going through a superb phase in his career right now. A few days ago, the trailer of the film was released by five transwomen and was met with a positive response. If the film is better than or at least as good as the trailer, it's going to do great things for Jayasurya's career.

Njan Marykutty also stars Innocent, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Aju Varghese in supporting roles. Jayasurya's wife Saritha has designed the costumes. The film is produced and distributed by his production company Dreams and Beyond and Punyalan Cinemas Release respectively. The actor recently won raves for his performance in Captain, which was based on the tragic life of footballer V P Sathyan.

Njan Marykutty

