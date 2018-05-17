Home Entertainment Malayalam

Mammootty’s next with Khalid Rahman

This is Khalid's second film after Anuraga Karikkin Vellam

Published: 17th May 2018 12:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

Anuraga Karikkin Vellam director Khalid Rahman's next is being planned with Mammootty. Also joining the crew is Jimshi Khalid, Rahman's cinematographer from Anuraga....

As per reports, the film is titled Unda and will start rolling in September. Express got in touch with Khalid and Jimshi to get more details.

"We are definitely doing a film with Mammootty but I can't say that's the title. The scripting is in the final stages. We might make some changes to it. It's a continuously evolving process. The location hunt and other work is still going on. I have signed on as the cinematographer," says Jimshi.

When asked if Mammootty plays a cop, he says: "Yes, but I can't reveal anything more. For now, all I can say that the script is inspired by a true story. We will reveal more details in due time. I mean, we can't say much about a film whose first look hasn't even come out. As for the shoot, we can't say for sure that it will begin in September."

The director, however, was much more secretive. "Yes, a film with Mammootty is definitely being planned. I can't reveal the rest of the details. Though we intend to shoot soon, the news that we're going to shoot in September is just hearsay. We are yet to fix a date. We will keep everyone updated once everything is finalised."

The news of this project is certainly an exciting one as Khalid Rahman made a big impression with Anuraga..., which was one of the best films of 2016. Starring Biju Menon, Asif Ali, Asha Sharath, and Soubin Shahir, the film was a one-of-a-kind romance drama. Jimshi's work on Anuraga... was commendable too. He is the brother of cinematographer Shyju Khalid, who has worked on Ee. Ma. Yau., Sudani from Nigeria, and Maheshinte Prathikaram. Meanwhile, Mammootty will be seen in another cop avatar in Abrahaminte Santhathikal, which is expected to release during Eid.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Jayasuriya's transsexual drama 'Njan Marykutty' to release on June 15

A film that touches the senses

‘Films will be shortlisted on the basis of age group’

IPL2018
Videos
Battle for Karnataka: Congress raises questions over Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala's silence
European Union president lashes out at US President Donald Trump over Iran, trade
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls