Mammootty’s next with Khalid Rahman

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

Anuraga Karikkin Vellam director Khalid Rahman's next is being planned with Mammootty. Also joining the crew is Jimshi Khalid, Rahman's cinematographer from Anuraga....

As per reports, the film is titled Unda and will start rolling in September. Express got in touch with Khalid and Jimshi to get more details.

"We are definitely doing a film with Mammootty but I can't say that's the title. The scripting is in the final stages. We might make some changes to it. It's a continuously evolving process. The location hunt and other work is still going on. I have signed on as the cinematographer," says Jimshi.

When asked if Mammootty plays a cop, he says: "Yes, but I can't reveal anything more. For now, all I can say that the script is inspired by a true story. We will reveal more details in due time. I mean, we can't say much about a film whose first look hasn't even come out. As for the shoot, we can't say for sure that it will begin in September."

The director, however, was much more secretive. "Yes, a film with Mammootty is definitely being planned. I can't reveal the rest of the details. Though we intend to shoot soon, the news that we're going to shoot in September is just hearsay. We are yet to fix a date. We will keep everyone updated once everything is finalised."

The news of this project is certainly an exciting one as Khalid Rahman made a big impression with Anuraga..., which was one of the best films of 2016. Starring Biju Menon, Asif Ali, Asha Sharath, and Soubin Shahir, the film was a one-of-a-kind romance drama. Jimshi's work on Anuraga... was commendable too. He is the brother of cinematographer Shyju Khalid, who has worked on Ee. Ma. Yau., Sudani from Nigeria, and Maheshinte Prathikaram. Meanwhile, Mammootty will be seen in another cop avatar in Abrahaminte Santhathikal, which is expected to release during Eid.