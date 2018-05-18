Home Entertainment Malayalam

Malayalam film '2 Days': Shot without any cuts

Directed by Nissar, the film is touted to be the first longest single-take film in India captured in a movie camera. 

Published: 18th May 2018 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

The poster of 2 Days.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The innovative venture 2 Days is probably the first Malayalam drama movie shot in a single take and the film is all set to hit the screens tomorrow. Directed by Nissar, the film is touted to be the first longest single-take film in India captured in a movie camera. What is different about this movie is how the movie has been shot in a single, continuous shot without any cuts.

“A German movie titled ‘Victoria’ was filmed in a single shot in 2015. Now 2 Days adds to the list of single-shot movies. This movie deals with the consequences of using social media among youth. “I am eagerly waiting for the response from the audience,” said Nissar, director of the film. 

The movie deals with the subject of how social media apps can be helpful to us but at the same time can create problems in one’s life. The movie has been shot in Poovar resorts where the first scene starts with four female characters in a beach and how the effect of social media on them leads them into danger.
Samudrakani stars in the lead role of 2 days while actors including Riyaz Khan, Sunil Sugatha, Manuraj, Thirumala Ramachandran, Mallika Rani and Anil Murali are also part of the film. Actress Anakha and Jeevitha play the lead role of female characters in the movie. Jeevanandan and Suneer Khan produced the film under the banner of JS films.

The music is composed by Sajith Sankar and the lyrics by Vayalar Sarath, Anna Kathrina. The other cast includes Gouri, Jeevitha, Digna, Aleppy Johnson, Jaisankar, Najeeb, Ramesh. The movie’s duration is two-hours and no editing is involved. “This is the first time that I am producing such a film. I wanted to do something different and hence decided to take this film in a single shot without any cuts,” says Jeevanandan N, the producer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
2 Days Nissar single take film

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
WomeninCinemaCollective-EPS

Women in Cinema Collective marks first anniversary with slew of programmes

Director Geetu Mohan Das thanks team of her upcoming Malayalam film 'Moothon'

Oru Adaar Love director Omar Lulu's next a 'mass entertainer'

IPL2018
Videos
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Royal wedding rehearsal gets underway in Windsor
Representational image of European Union flag | AP
EU miffed with US for leaving Iran nuclear deal
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018