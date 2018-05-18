Malayalam film '2 Days': Shot without any cuts

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The innovative venture 2 Days is probably the first Malayalam drama movie shot in a single take and the film is all set to hit the screens tomorrow. Directed by Nissar, the film is touted to be the first longest single-take film in India captured in a movie camera. What is different about this movie is how the movie has been shot in a single, continuous shot without any cuts.

“A German movie titled ‘Victoria’ was filmed in a single shot in 2015. Now 2 Days adds to the list of single-shot movies. This movie deals with the consequences of using social media among youth. “I am eagerly waiting for the response from the audience,” said Nissar, director of the film.

The movie deals with the subject of how social media apps can be helpful to us but at the same time can create problems in one’s life. The movie has been shot in Poovar resorts where the first scene starts with four female characters in a beach and how the effect of social media on them leads them into danger.

Samudrakani stars in the lead role of 2 days while actors including Riyaz Khan, Sunil Sugatha, Manuraj, Thirumala Ramachandran, Mallika Rani and Anil Murali are also part of the film. Actress Anakha and Jeevitha play the lead role of female characters in the movie. Jeevanandan and Suneer Khan produced the film under the banner of JS films.

The music is composed by Sajith Sankar and the lyrics by Vayalar Sarath, Anna Kathrina. The other cast includes Gouri, Jeevitha, Digna, Aleppy Johnson, Jaisankar, Najeeb, Ramesh. The movie’s duration is two-hours and no editing is involved. “This is the first time that I am producing such a film. I wanted to do something different and hence decided to take this film in a single shot without any cuts,” says Jeevanandan N, the producer.