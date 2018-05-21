'Ikyawann' actress Prachi Tehlan to star opposite Mammootty in 'Mamankam'

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Prachi Tehlan, who made her acting debut with TV show "Diya Aur Baati Hum", is gearing up to star opposite Malayalam superstar Mammootty in Sajeev Pillai directorial "Mamankam".

"Yes, I am doing a film with Mammootty sir. It's the biggest Malayalam film ever being made. The shoot has started. I can't reveal much about the film but it's a wonderful experience to be a part of such a big project and my first in south," Tehlan said in a statement to IANS.

Prachi made her film debut with Punjabi film "Arjan" opposite Roshan Prince directed by Manduip Singh. She was also seen in the lead role in "Bailaras" opposite Binnu Dhillon.

Currently, she is the lead actress of 'Ikyawann', which is airs on Star Plus. She is also a national level basketball and netball player.

Set in the 17th century, "Mamankam" is based on the medieval fair by the same name, which was celebrated every 12 years from 800 AD to 1755 AD.

(With inputs from online desk)