Malayali will be a social satire: Director Sathyan Anthikad

Sajin Shrijith

Express News Service

Sathyan Anthikad's upcoming film Malayali is exciting for two reasons. The first one is the fact that the director will be re-uniting with actor-writer Sreenivasan after a gap of 16 years. The second is that Fahadh Faasil will be playing one of the main leads.

The director spoke to Express a little about what we can expect from the film. "It's a family-oriented drama with lots of humour. As the script is by Sreenivasan, there will be some social commentary. It's about the good and bad of a typical Malayali youth. The two main leads will be played by Fahadh and Sreenivasan."

Anthikad says it's not another political satire like Oru Indian Pranayakatha, his previous collaboration with Fahadh. "It's a satire but politics doesn't play a big part in it. There will be drama and emotions. You'll see some elements that have showed up in some of my other films too."

When asked if it would resemble some of his classics from the '80s, he says: "Well, that is something I can't say at the moment. That I leave to the audience (laughs)."

The director confirmed that filming will begin in the first week of July.

The successful combo of Sathyan Anthikad-Sreenivasan is known for delivering some of the biggest hits in Malayalam cinema namely Nadodikkaattu, Sanmanassullavarkku Samadhaanam, Varavelpu, and Gandhinagar 2nd Street. Anthikad's last film was Jomonte Suvisheshangal with Dulquer Salmaan and Anupama Parameshwaran.