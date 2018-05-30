Home Entertainment Malayalam

'My Story' will strike a chord with everyone: Director Roshni Dinaker

Prithviraj and Parvathy will be appearing together again, and it's a cause for celebration for many of their fans.

Published: 30th May 2018

Prithviraj and Parvathy featured on the motion poster of Roshni Dinaker's 'My Story'.'

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

Prithviraj and Parvathy will be appearing together again in 'My Story' and it's a cause for celebration for many of their fans. The two worked together last on 2015's Ennu Ninte Moideen, which was a critical as well as box-office success. Bangalore-based Roshni Dinaker, who is an acclaimed costume designer, is making her foray into direction with this film.

The filmmaker describes her film as a beautiful love story set in Portugal, with cinema as a backdrop. "The characters are actors, and although cinema is a backdrop, relationships will be on the foreground. It's a story that I hope strikes a chord with everyone. It's a universal story -- something most people can relate to. It will make people nostalgic. There's a lot of beautiful things happening in the movie. We want to give audiences a good audio-visual experience."

WATCH: Trailer of My Story

When asked if female filmmakers are taken more seriously these days in Malayalam cinema, she said. "Of course. If you're passionate about making films, nobody is going to stop you. It doesn't matter what gender you belong to. As far as I'm concerned, I haven't experienced anything like that in the past fifteen years. I never went through this male/female differentiation and all. It's all about hard work and perseverance."

So what makes My Story different from other love stories? "Let me give you the example of Devdas. It has been made by so many filmmakers in different languages. When Sanjay Leela Bhansali came out with his version, it became a box-office success. It has got nothing to do with how different it's going to be. It has to do with how we present it. Love is an inborn emotion. Deep down, everyone needs it. That's an emotion any man or woman will connect to. We were serious about the film's content. We didn't do this story just for the sake of it."

My Story comes out on June 15, and Roshni didn't forget to mention that the film will be released with subtitles in other states.

