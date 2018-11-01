Home Entertainment Malayalam

Mammootty to star in Ramesh Pisharody’s Ganagandharvan

Published: 01st November 2018

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

In a first of its kind, moviegoers who went to watch Mohanlal's Drama were welcomed by a grand announcement before the start of the screening. Through a first look teaser video, director Ramesh Pisharody has revealed that his second film, titled Ganagandharvan, will star Mammootty in the lead role.
"The film is about the life of a senior singer," says Ramesh Pisharody.

"The character is influenced by some singers I know. It's not a fully serious story. You can expect some humour as well, because I prefer some humour in my films. The casting process is underway. We will begin filming most likely by 2019. The rest of the announcements will be made soon."

Ramesh Pisharody has penned the script with Hari P Nair. An actor and comedian, Ramesh Pisharody made his directorial debut with Panchavarnathatha early this year. The film, which starred Jayaram and Kunchacko Boban, enjoyed a good run in the theatres. Jayaram was seen in a completely new avatar.
Mammootty is next slated to appear in the historical epic Maamaankam from director Sajeev Pillai. He has also signed The Great Father-fame Haneef Adeni's next Ameer, Khalid Mohammed's Unda, Vysakh's Madhuraraja, and Amal Neerad's Bilal.

A sequel to the hit Kottayam Kunjachan, to be directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas (Aadu), is also being planned. Recently, it was announced that Mammootty will make a guest appearance in Shankar Ramakrishnan's Pathinettam Padi.

