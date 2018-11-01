Paviyettante Madhurachooral gearing up for release

By Express News Service

Apart from writing the latest Sathyan Anthikk ad film Njan Prakashan, Sreenivasan has also scripted Paviyettante Madhurachooral, which is gearing up for release. Debutant Srikrishnan is the director.

The story is by Suresh Babu Sreestha. VC Sudhan, C Vijayan and Sudheer C Nambiar are producing. Sreenivasan also plays the film's titular character Pavi and Lena plays his wife. Harisree Ashokan is also playing an important character.

The film, which is a family entertainer, is expected to be along the lines of Sreenivasan's earlier classics like Vadakkunokkiyant h ram and Chinthav - ishtayaya Shyamala.