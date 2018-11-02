Biju Menon to team up again with 'Vellimoonga' director

By Express News Service

Biju Menon will be once again collaborating with his 'Vellimoonga' director Jibu Jacob on another film titled 'Aadhyarathri'. The first look poster was unveiled by Biju Menon on his social media pages.

Central Pictures is bankrolling the film scripted by Sharis Mohammed and Jebin Joseph Antony. Bijibal is the music director and Sreejith Nair is the cinematographer.

Jibu Jacob made his directorial debut with Vellimoonga and followed that up with Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol. Both films enjoyed a good run at the box office.

In addition to 'Aadhyarathri', Biju Menon will be also seen in an upcoming project directed by Oru Vadakkan Selfie-fame Prajith and scripted by Sajeev Pazhoor (Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum-fame).